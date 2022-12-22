Patrick ‘Mooch’ Blair can attend family funeral without handcuffs, court rules

Blair has been released on compassionate grounds three times since he was jailed in November 2020. Photograph: Dara MacDónaill/The Irish Times

A veteran republican has won a legal battle to be allowed out of jail without handcuffs for a family funeral.

Patrick ‘Mooch’ Blair issued emergency proceedings over the compassionate temporary release terms imposed on him.

Following a hearing at the High Court in Belfast today, Prison Service chiefs reconsidered the condition that he must remain cuffed during the Christmas Eve ceremony at Roselawn Crematorium in Belfast.

It also emerged that Blair has previously been released on compassionate grounds three times since he was jailed in November 2020.

READ MORE

The 67-year-old, from Lissara Heights in Warrenpoint, Co Down, is serving a five-year sentence after being caught in a surveillance operation targeting the Continuity IRA.

The MI5 sting centred on meetings at a house in Newry in 2014.

Lawyers for Blair claimed the requirement to wear handcuffs for his brother-in-law’s funeral was illegal and irrational.

“He can demonstrate that he has complied with all conditions on three separate occasions without incident,” it was submitted.

During proceedings the Lady Chief Justice, Dame Siobhán Keegan, indicated the decision under challenge should be reconsidered.

It was then confirmed that Mooch will be temporarily released for a four-hour period on Saturday without having to remain in cuffs.

He is to be chaperoned by his solicitor Gavin Booth or another representative from the Phoenix Law firm.

Blair must also abide by a series of other conditions, including an alcohol ban and complete prohibition on social media activity or any contact with media organisations.