Man (36) charged with murder of Sharon Crean in Co Laois

Sharon Crean died in Mountmellick Co Laois this week. Photograph: Facebook

A 36-year-old man appeared at Portlaoise District Court on Friday charged with the murder of a woman in Co Laois.

Seán Egan, with an address at Lios Na Slí, Rathmiles, Portarlington, Co Laois, was brought before Judge Andrew Cody charged with the murder of Sharon Crean on Wednesday at College Avenue, Mountmellick.

Det Garda Michael O’Donovan told the court that the defendant made no reply when he was arrested, charged, and cautioned.

Judge Cody remanded Mr Egan in custody to Cloverhill Prison and adjourned the case until December 22nd, when he will appear by video link.

An application by defence solicitor Suzanne Dooner for legal aid for Mr Egan was granted by the judge.