Jonathan Dowdall said he wanted Regency Hotel murder charge against him dropped as he ‘wasn’t involved’ in it

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall being cross examined during the trial at the Special Criminal Court, Dublin, of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch for the murder of David Byrne at a hotel in Dublin in 2016.

Key witness Jonathan Dowdall has said it was “only natural” he would wish to have a charge brought against him of the murder of David Byrne at Dublin’s Regency hotel was dropped.

Dowdall, under continued cross-examination in the trial of Gerard Hutch, said he was not involved in the murder of Mr Byrne on February 5th 2016.

“Why would I take the blame for something I wasn’t involved in to keep other people happy?” he asked.

He was not in a position to explain various matters to the gardaí for some time, he said.

READ MORE

If he had told the truth about certain things when first arrested by gardaí concerning the Regency attack, he would never have been charged with murder, he said.

“I’m here now,” he said.

He agreed his solicitor formally contacted the gardaí on his behalf in November 2021, after he had been charged with the murder of Mr Byrne.

If he had gone on trial as a co-accused with Gerard Hutch for the murder he would not have been able to defend himself and explain things, he said.

Asked about his evidence that Gerard Hutch had collected a key from his father and himself on the evening before the Regency attack for a room in the hotel, he said that was true.

He said there was no “original plan” his father would hand the key card to a man, Kevin ‘Flatcap’ Murray, a dissident republican, who is alleged to have been one of the attackers.

He agreed the only evidence that it was Gerard Hutch who collected the key was the evidence from him, Dowdall.

He agreed his father had been asked by Patsy Hutch to book the room and he had taken a call from Patsy Hutch about collecting the key that evening.

He said the Hutches were willing to “throw people under the bus” and Gerard Hutch was “willing to throw his own brother under the bus”.

He agreed the only evidence that Gerard Hutch had ‘confessed’ to him in a park in Whitehall, Dublin, three days after the murder of Mr Byrne, was from himself.

Dowdall also said he was under such pressure that he had attempted to take his own life on a particular occasion and spent a period in hospital. The gardaí knew about this, he said.

He said, when he saw a photo of two people in the Sunday World on February 6th 2016, whom the prosecution contend were involved in the Regency Hotel attack, he knew one of them was Patrick Hutch Junior. He agreed the photo was pixilated.

Brendan Grehan SC, for Gerard Hutch, is continuing his cross-examination of Dowdall in the trial of Gerard Hutch who has denied the murder of David Byrne (33) during a boxing weigh-in at the hotel on February 5th 2016.

Two co-accused, Paul Murphy (61), of Cherry Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin, and Jason Bonney (50), Drumnigh Woods, Portmarnock, Dublin 13, have denied lesser charges of facilitating the murder by making vehicles available to a criminal organisation.

Jonathan Dowdall was previously charged with the murder of 33-year-old David Byrne, who suffered catastrophic injuries after he was shot during the attack on the hotel.

The murder charge against Dowdall was dropped last October following Dowdall’s plea in September to a lesser charge of facilitating the murder by the booking of a room in the hotel the previous evening. The prosecution contend that room was used by Kevin ‘Murray.

Dowdall has said his father Patrick was asked by Patsy Hutch to book the room for a “friend” and they had no knowledge of the attack.

He and his father were jailed for four and two years respectively on the facilitation charge.

Days after their sentencing, the trial of Mr Hutch (59), last of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin, and his co-accused opened on October 18th at the three judge, non-jury Special Criminal Court amid an armed garda presence inside and outside the Criminal Courts of Justice.

At the outset of the case today, Ms Justice Tara Burns was informed that video recordings of the trial were circulating on social media and appeared to have been taken from the overflow courtroom. The judge warned that recording or filing court proceedings is a criminal offence, is “absolutely prohibited” and she would not tolerate it.

She said it is relatively easy to track down those who circulate such material and they could be subject to criminal proceedings.

The court also heard that Dowdall had requested to see his solicitor and it was arranged he could do so over lunch. He said he needed to clarify one or two matters but could proceed in the interim with his cross-examination.

The hearing continues.