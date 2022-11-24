Regency trial: Gerard Hutch told Dowdall that Kinahan cartel wants ‘to be the biggest gang in Europe’

The Special Criminal Court has heard a recording of Regency Hotel murder accused Gerard Hutch tell ex-Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall that the Kinahan cartel wants “to be the biggest gang in Europe”.

The court also heard that Mr Hutch agreed with Dowdall when asked if he would be happy “with just a few quid under the radar”, with the accused adding that he doesn’t want “hundreds of millions”.

In conversations captured by a garda bugging device when Dowdall and Mr Hutch allegedly travelled back from the North after meeting with republicans, Dowdall said: “It seems to me that they’re just blinded by greed and they’re willing to overlook everything for money”.

Mr Hutch replied: “It’s a bit of power as well, not just the money, it’s just the bleedin’ power as well”.

At the non-jury court on Thursday, the final 45 minutes were played of a 10-hour audio recording of conversations between Mr Hutch and Dowdall. The State’s case is that the men were recorded by a garda bugging device on March 7th, 2016, while allegedly driving back in Dowdall’s Toyota Land Cruiser jeep from a meeting in Strabane, Co Tyrone.

The court has already heard audio where Mr Hutch said he wanted to meet the Kinahans to arrange a ceasefire and have mediation in an ongoing murderous feud, which had by then killed his brother Eddie ‘Neddy’ Hutch. Mr Hutch previously said he wanted to put the feud “to bed” and that this was the best option to avoid “war” with the rival gang, as otherwise there would be “casualties on both sides”.

Eddie ‘Neddy’ Hutch was shot dead at his north-inner city home on February 8th 2016, in what was believed to be a revenge attack for the Regency Hotel shooting three days earlier.

The audio recording heard on Thursday, which concluded three days of evidence, recommenced at 11.25pm on March 7th, 2016.

Referring to the Kinahans, Dowdall asks Mr Hutch: “How did they get so strong or so big when they were two brothers and a father, and the two brothers weren’t f****n’ criminals as the rest of the young fellas that came up?”

Mr Hutch replied: “They used the rest of the young fellas, Daniel was a wide enough twist.”

“Everyone was full of promises and stuff like that ya know and they made a few quid but they start makin’ big money about two years ago”.

Dowdall said: “With the Kinahans, it’s power, yeah”, and the accused said: “They want to be the biggest gang in Europe, the Columbians and everyone come to them”.

Dowdall said he didn’t think that any country would let them in, and that any country they went in Europe ‘they be scourged in it ‘til they leave’.

In another clip, the court heard Dowdall laughing as he said: ”All the garda seem to want outta this is their bleedin’ sub machine guns back”.

Mr Hutch said: “Them sub machine guns, them Uzis and all that they’re all lethal. They’re no good”, to which Dowdall replied: “They’re not worth a b****x”.

Dowdall added: “The Uzis are all lethal, there’s no controlling them Uzis, they just spray all over the kip”.

Changing the conversation, Mr Dowdall said: “It’s hard to talk to normal people when you’ve all that other stuff goin’ on”. Mr Hutch agreed.

Dowdall told Mr Hutch that he keeps “changin’ the chip” in his phone and that every night he hides the chip.

Transcripts of the recordings, which are being relied on by the prosecution, were displayed on several screens in the courtroom and have been described as “part of the core” of State’s case in the trial of Mr Hutch (59), last of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin 3, who denies the murder of Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne (33) during a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel on February 5th, 2016.

Last week, the three judges ruled that they would listen to the 10 hours of conversations between Mr Hutch and Dowdall that were captured by gardaí, despite having heard that Dowdall’s bugged jeep had been outside of the State during the majority of the recordings.

Mr Hutch’s defence lawyer Brendan Grehan SC has submitted that their “core argument” would be that gardai were aware that Dowdall’s jeep was outside the jurisdiction for eight of the ten hours of those recordings from March 7th, 2016, and that the evidence harvested from that “illicit fruit” should be excluded from the trial.

The non-jury court has now heard the 10 hours of audio recordings which began at 2.20pm on Monday, March 7th, 2016, leading into the early hours of Tuesday, March 8th. On Thursday afternoon, afternoon the court will begin hearing legal argument from counsel on both sides as part of a ‘voir dire’ - a ‘trial within a trial’ - before the three judges rule on the admissibility of its contents having regard to the extraterritoriality issue.

The Special Criminal Court has viewed CCTV footage of what the State says is Mr Hutch making two separate journeys to Northern Ireland with Dowdall on February 20th and March 7th, 2016, just weeks after Mr Byrne was murdered.

The State’s case is that Mr Hutch had asked Jonathan Dowdall to arrange a meeting with his provisional republican contacts to mediate or resolve the Hutch-Kinahan feud due to the threats against the accused’s family and friends.

Jonathan Dowdall (44) - a married father of four with an address at Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 7 - was due to stand trial for Mr Byrne’s murder alongside Gerard Hutch but pleaded guilty in advance of the trial to a lesser charge of facilitating the Hutch gang by making a hotel room available ahead of the murder.

Dowdall has been jailed by the Special Criminal Court for four years for facilitating the Hutch gang in the notorious murder of Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne.

The former Dublin councillor is currently being assessed for the Witness Protection Program after agreeing to testify against former co-accused Gerard Hutch, who is charged with Mr Byrne’s murder.

Mr Byrne, from Crumlin, was shot dead at the hotel in Whitehall, Dublin 9 after five men, three disguised as armed gardaí in tactical clothing and carrying AK-47 assault rifles, stormed the building during the attack, which was hosting a boxing weigh-in at the time. The victim was shot by two of the tactical assailants and further rounds were delivered to his head and body.

Mr Hutch’s two co-accused - Paul Murphy (61), of Cherry Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin and Jason Bonney (50), of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin 13 have pleaded not guilty to participating in or contributing to the murder of David Byrne by providing access to motor vehicles on February 5th, 2016.

The trial continues this afternoon before Ms Justice Tara Burns sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone.