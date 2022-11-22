Gerard Hutch believed gardai were ‘going around like headless chickens’ after Regency shooting, court hears

The Special Criminal Court has heard murder accused Gerard Hutch told ex-Sinn Fein Councillor Jonathan Dowdall that Daniel Kinahan looked “in a f***in heap” from photographs he had seen in a newspaper after the Regency Hotel attack. Mr Hutch was also recorded telling Dowdall that the “cops are going around like headless chickens” and that “loads of f***-ups have after been made” in the aftermath of the murder of Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne (33) during a boxing weigh-in at the hotel.

The trial of Mr Hutch also heard the two men discussed more mundane matters, including celebrities they liked. Mr Hutch was heard on tape saying he liked the singer Imelda May. “She’s mad as a bleedin’ brush,” Dowdall replied.

Mr Hutch was also heard discussing “three yokes” with Dowdall, saying “we’re throwin’ them up to them either way”, in what the prosecution said was a reference to three assault rifles used in the Regency Hotel attack being given to republicans in the north.

Mr Hutch was also heard saying he wanted “to throw them up there to them as a present”. The accused also said he had to “push them” to get “them outta the village”.

READ MORE

Mr Hutch was also recorded as saying: “Twelve months time, there’s two RUC men dead there and them things are ballistically traced”. Dowdall replied: “They’re gonna blame them on the Regency” and “any smart copper would be saying it’s a joint yoke”.

The non-jury court also heard Mr Hutch told Dowdall that Daniel Kinahan “looks in a f***in heap” in photographs he had seen in a newspaper. Dowdall told Mr Hutch that he [Mr Hutch] is “used to the pressure from the cops through the years”. Mr Hutch said: “I’d be like that if some c*** came running in with an AK-47″ and that if Kinahan wasn’t in “an awful way you’d say he’s totally disturbed”.

The court also heard the two men discuss convicted IRA killer Pearse McAuley. Mr Hutch was heard telling Dowdall that he and McAuley “go back a bit”. Dowdall tells Mr Hutch that he [Mr Hutch] is “friends” with Pearse.

The court also heard Dowdall talking about the components for a bomb including a detonator. Dowdall was heard saying: “You can get a det ... the electrical pulse that goes into that makes a chemical reaction and that’s what sets it off” and “the det that goes into the plastic, so ya still need my mechanism”. Mr Hutch said it was “just a ball of bleedin putty”. He asked Dowdall where he “got that coil” and “what about the rubber stuff”.

Later in the conversation, Dowdall said the newspapers didn’t have a “f***in clue about the Regency” in reference to the identities of the shooters. Dowdall said: “I don’t think the police know what is being portrayed in the paper”.

Mr Hutch said: “They don’t know” and that “sure the f***in six people don’t even know” and that “no one f***in knows”. Mr Hutch said “the people that were there themselves don’t f***in know” and that it was “all speculation” looking at “the snaps”. He added: “The cops are going around like headless chickens” and that “loads of f***-ups have after been made”.

The court also heard Mr Hutch and Dowdall spoke about a “peaceful process” when they were approaching Lisburn town centre. Mr Hutch said he wanted to “see what these are willing to do” and Dowdall replied, “but how can you trust them?”

Dowdall said: “I know you bleedin’ trust me,” and warned Mr Hutch about getting complacent or relaxed following a peace deal and adding it could be “game over for your whole f***ing family.”

Mr Hutch replied: “I know, ya have to be careful of these c***s, their capabilities.” Dowdall said there are “too many of them” and that “them Kinahans are a big f***ing army.”

Mr Hutch referred to the murder of his brother Edward “Neddy” Hutch a month before, saying: “The c***s who done Neddy have to f***ing go.”

He referred to them as “just f***ing hitmen” and added that the “shooting has to stop” and that the IRA “would have to be at the meet”.

Dowdall said, “they’re c***s, they’d give up their ma, they would.” He said it “can’t go on like this ... ya can’t live our lives like this.”

Mr Hutch then mentioned that “Clinchy”, an actor in Love/Hate, had been “put in custody”, prompting a conversation about celebrities including singers Adele and Imelda May.

At the non-jury court today, the prosecution played the beginning of an audio recording of a conversation between Mr Hutch and Dowdall while they were allegedly travelling north to a meeting in Strabane, Co Tyrone at about 2.23pm on March 7th, 2016 in Dowdall’s Toyota Land Cruiser jeep.

Transcripts of the recordings, which are being relied on by the prosecution, were displayed on several screens in the courtroom and have been described as “part of the core” of the State’s case in the trial of Mr Hutch (59), last of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin 3, who denies the murder of Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne (33) during a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel on February 5th, 2016.

On Tuesday morning, Sean Gillane SC, prosecuting, told Ms Justice Tara Burns, presiding, sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone that ‘GH’ in the transcript referred to the accused Gerard Hutch and ‘JD’ referred to Jonathan Dowdall.

Last week, the three judges ruled they would listen to the ten hours of conversation between Mr Hutch and Dowdall that were captured by gardaí, despite hearing that Dowdall’s bugged jeep had been outside of the State during the majority of the recordings.

Mr Hutch’s defence lawyer Brendan Grehan SC has submitted that their “core argument” would be that gardaí were aware that Dowdall’s jeep was outside the jurisdiction for eight of the ten hours of the recordings from March 7th, 2016 and that the evidence harvested from that “illicit fruit” should be excluded from the trial.

After listening to the taps, the court will hear full legal argument from counsel on both sides as part of a ‘voir dire’ – a trial within a trial – before the three judges rule on the admissibility of its contents.

The Special Criminal Court has viewed CCTV footage of what the State says is Mr Hutch making two separate journeys to Northern Ireland with Dowdall on February 20th and March 7th, 2016, just weeks after Mr Byrne was murdered.

CCTV footage has been shown to the court of Mr Hutch getting into the front passenger seat of Dowdall’s Land Cruiser at 2.23pm on March 7th at Kealy’s pub in Cloghran on the Swords Road. Further CCTV footage showed the jeep at the Maldron Hotel in Belfast at 5.35pm that evening. Another clip showed the jeep returning to Kealy’s car park at 00.15 in the early hours of the morning on March 8th, when Mr Hutch got out of the jeep and into a BMW.

The State’s case is that Mr Hutch had asked Jonathan Dowdall to arrange a meeting with his provisional republican contacts to mediate or resolve the Hutch-Kinahan feud due to the threats against the accused’s family and friends.

Jonathan Dowdall (44) – a married father of four with an address at Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 7 – was due to stand trial for Mr Byrne’s murder alongside Gerard Hutch but pleaded guilty in advance of the trial to a lesser charge of facilitating the Hutch gang by making a hotel room available in advance of the murder. Dowdall has been jailed by the Special Criminal Court for four years for facilitating the Hutch gang in the murder of Byrne. The former Dublin councillor is currently being assessed for the witness protection program after agreeing to testify against former co-accused Hutch, who is charged with Mr Byrne’s murder.

Mr Byrne, from Crumlin, was shot dead at the hotel in Whitehall, Dublin 9 after five men, three disguised as armed gardaí in tactical clothing and carrying AK-47 assault rifles, stormed the building. The victim was shot by two of the tactical assailants and further rounds were delivered to his head and body. Mr Byrne died after suffering catastrophic injuries from six gunshots fired from a high-velocity weapon to the head, face, stomach, hand and legs. Mr Hutch’s two co-accused – Paul Murphy (59), of Cherry Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin and Jason Bonney (50), of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin 13 have pleaded not guilty to participating in or contributing to the murder of Mr Byrne by providing access to motor vehicles on February 5th, 2016. The trial continues before Ms Justice Tara Burns sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone.