Man (60) accused of alleged serious assault in Dublin granted bail

The man made 'no reply' when Det Sgt Rachel Kilpatrick charged him at Blackrock Garda station on Saturday morning.

A 60-year-old man accused of a serious assault and holding a woman against her will at a house in South Dublin has been granted bail.

Ian Gillen of Carysfort Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin, was charged with false imprisonment, assault causing harm and making a threat to kill or cause the woman serious harm.

The incident allegedly happened at a residential address in Monkstown on December 23rd 2021.

The accused made “no reply” when Det Sgt Rachel Kilpatrick charged him at Blackrock Garda station on Saturday morning. He was then brought before Dublin District Court.

Judge John Hughes noted the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial on indictment in the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

Ms Kilpatrick objected to bail due to flight risk concerns. She said the accused had booked a one-way flight to Australia later this month.

The officer voiced concerns he was going to start a “new life” there.

However, she agreed with defence counsel Maeve MacCabe that the accused was co-operative on arrest.

Counsel put it to her that her client was going to Australia for a sporting event later this month in which his son, now deceased, had previously taken part. She also told the court that Mr Gillen had a one-way ticket to Australia because he also intended to visit friends in New Zealand.

The barrister submitted that her client has strong ties to this jurisdiction and she pointed out that he had family and property here.

The court heard he recently retired on a large gratuity but now has an ad hoc consultancy job with a video production firm. He was also getting treatment for a medical issue.

Judge Hughes was told the accused also volunteered the information he intended to travel to Australia.

The court also heard his son’s inquest is in the new year.

The accused did not address the court and has not yet indicated a plea.

Judge Hughes noted the objections outlined in court and the circumstances of the accused. He said this is an allegation and he had the presumption of innocence.

Refusing bail he held would lead to “immense and prolonged hardship” for the accused and his family.

He released Mr Gillen on a €500 bond but ordered him to surrender his passport to gardaí within 24 hours and not apply for duplicate travel documents. He also instructed him to sign once a week at a Garda station, reside at his current address, or notify gardaí of any change of residence.

He said the accused is to have no contact with witnesses and must remain contactable by mobile phone at all times.

Judge Hughes ordered him to appear at Dún Laoghaire District Court on December 2nd to be served with a book of evidence.