Man appears in court accused of stabbing priest in Waterford

A man has appeared in court charged with stabbing a priest in Waterford.

The incident took place on Sunday morning at a chaplains’ house near University Hospital Waterford in Ardkeen.

Anthony Sweeney (22), from O’Connell Court, Penrose Lane, Waterford City, is charged with assault causing harm, under Section 3 of the Criminal Justice Act.

A special sitting of Waterford District Court heard he is alleged to have “scaled a wall” from the department of psychiatry at University Hospital Waterford in Ardkeen and gained access to the nearby chaplains’ house where three priests live.

READ MORE

Once inside the house, he allegedly armed himself with a peeling knife from the kitchen and went upstairs.

The court heard he met a priest coming from the bathroom who he “stabbed six times” in the face, head and four times in the back. The handle of the knife broke during the attack, Det Garda Liam Harty told the court.

The priest, a man in his 30s, required hospital treatment following the attack but he was deemed fit enough to be discharged on Sunday evening.

The incident happened at 9.16am and the man fled the house two minutes later according to CCTV, Det Garda Harty said.

Det Garda Harty said it was a “violent attack” and that it was interrupted by another priest in the house.

Mr Sweeney then fled the scene, jumping from the upper floor and injuring himself in the process.

He discarded his shoes and socks and returned to his bed in the department of psychiatry, Det Garda Harty told the court.

Mr Sweeney was arrested shortly afterwards by gardaí.

Det Garda Harty said that while the attack was brief, the incident was very serious, adding that it was a “completely unprovoked attack” and that the charges facing Mr Sweeney may be upgraded to include “attempted murder and burglary”.

As Det Garda Harty and Inspector Niall Daly were outlining the case to the court, the accused, wearing a black jumper and black tracksuit, interjected and turned on his microphone to say: “Can you get on with it?”

Gardaí lodged an objection to bail which was granted by Judge John Cheatle.

Defence barrister Andrew Walsh said his client is entitled to a presumption of innocence and requested legal aid along with a psychiatric report. Both of these were also granted by the judge.

Remanding Mr Sweeney in custody, Judge Cheatle put the case back for mention in the District Court on Tuesday.