Garda kicked in face and ‘choked’ during Dublin street arrest, court told

It was claimed the accused “grabbed” a male garda and “dragged him to the ground and “kicked him in the face causing him injuries”, court told

A garda was dragged onto the ground, “kicked in the face,” and “choked” during a street arrest in Dublin, a court has heard.

Tech support worker Daryl Coyle (32) of Meath Street, Dublin 8, was charged with criminal damage, resisting arrest, violent behaviour in a Garda station, and public order offences on Friday night.

He appeared before Judge Patricia McNamara at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

A bail hearing was told that a pub on Meath Street had called gardaí after Mr Coyle allegedly came in shouting at patrons.

Gardaí interacted with him outside when it was claimed he “grabbed” a male garda and “dragged him to the ground and “kicked him in the face causing him injuries”, the court was told.

The court heard that a female garda was kicked on her hip, and Mr Coyle allegedly “choked” the officer still on the ground.

Pub staff intervened in the incident, and the accused was arrested. However, Judge McNamara heard charges that he continued to be abusive when taken to Kevin St Garda station and urinated on a cell door.

CCTV evidence was obtained, and there would likely be further charges, the court was told.

Defence solicitor Sean Lacey asked the court to note his client had a permanent address, a stable job and no warrant history. He added that Mr Coyle would abide by any conditions the court imposed. He has not yet indicated a plea.

Judge McNamara said the accused had the presumption of innocence, and she had to be concerned with the likelihood of him turning up to court.

Granting €200 bail, she imposed conditions to sign on once weekly at a Garda station, provide gardaí with a phone number on which he must be contactable at all times, and remain sober.

Judge McNamara granted legal aid and remanded him in custody pending lodgement of the bail money.

She adjourned the case pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions about possible further charges.

He did not address the court and will appear again next week.