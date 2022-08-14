Two men charged following death of man in Athlone

When Mr Connolly left the gathering of his friends in the hotel he became involved in an altercation with other men and was assaulted. He suffered injuries and was unresponsive at the scene. Photograph: Collins Courts

Two men arrested for questioning about the fatal assault of Paul “Babs” Connolly in Athlone, Co Westmeath, on Saturday have been charged.

The men, one in his 30s and one in his teens, were due to appear before a special sitting of Mullingar District Court at 9pm on Sunday.

Mr Connolly (47), a factory worker from Edenderry, Co Offaly, was assaulted on Church St, Athlone, just after 2.30am on Saturday. He had been socialising in a nearby hotel as part of a stag celebration.

When he left the gathering of his friends in the hotel he became involved in an altercation with other men and was assaulted. He suffered injuries and was unresponsive at the scene.

The alarm was raised, with gardaí and paramedics arriving. However, while Mr Connolly was treated on the road before being taken to Portiuncula University Hospital, Ballinasloe, Co Galway, he was later pronounced dead there.

The two men due before the court in Mullingar on Sunday evening were arrested for questioning after the assault and were being held in Athlone Garda station.