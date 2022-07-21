Woman who fell off award ceremony stage sues employer

The woman claimed that many more employees were called on to the stage during the employee award ceremony and she was allegedly required to move back to make more space on stage and fell off.

A woman who fell off a stage and allegedly hurt her back at a ceremony where she got an employee award has sued her employer and the hotel which hosted the event.

Teresa Fermoyle, who worked in Jurys Inn at Christchurch, Dublin city, told the High Court she had been flown to Glasgow, Scotland, for the awards ceremony attended by 400 people from across the UK and Ireland.

Ms Fermoyle, who had worked with Jurys Inn for 25 years, said after she went on stage and accepted her long service award, she fell off the back of the stage.

She later found out she had fractured a vertebra in her back, and she told the court she has not worked since the accident five years ago.

All the claims are denied and it is contended there was alleged contributory negligence on Ms Fermoyle’s behalf in that she allegedly did not heed the back of the stage and allegedly failed to pay any or any adequate attention as to where she was standing or moving to.

Ms Fermoyle’s action against her employer and the owners of the Hilton Doubletree Hotel, Glasgow, which hosted the awards event includes a claim for over €180,000 in total loss of earnings.

Opening her case, Roughan Banim SC told the court there was an event with an “Oscars-type theme” and Ms Fermoyle had climbed three steps to a small stage where she shook the hand of the Jurys Inn Group CEO.

Counsel said they don’t know how many people joined Ms Fermoyle on the stage, but it was their case that it became crowded and Ms Fermoyle fell off the back of the stage two or three feet to the ground.

He said she passed out and water was put on her face to wake her and she was transferred to hospital.

Teresa Fermoyle (61), of Drumcliffe Road, Cabra West, Dublin, has sued her employer Jurys Inns Group with offices at Ballsbridge, Dublin and Amaris Hospitality, with offices at Pembroke Road, Ballsbridge, and the owners of the Hilton Doubletree Hotel, Glasgow, over the accident on February 22nd, 2017.

She has claimed that many more employees were called on to the stage during the employee award ceremony and she was allegedly required to move back to make more space on stage and fell off.

It is claimed there was a black curtain at the back of the stage which meant the drop behind was not visible to anyone on the stage.

She has claimed she continues to have lower back pain and has not been able to return to work.

All of the claims are denied. The case before Mr Justice Paul Coffey continues next week.