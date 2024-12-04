Settlement reached in court claim for personal injuries arising from romantic desires of a jack donkey

A jack donkey is one that has not been castrated. Photograph: iStock

An amorous donkey broke out of a Dublin field and attempted to mount a passing horse, allegedly injuring the rider, leading to a €60,000 personal injuries claim in the Circuit Civil Court.

Judge Fiona O’Sullivan heard today that the case, which involved the uncontrollable romantic desires of a male “jack” donkey, had been settled.

Barrister Julia Lawlor told Judge O’Sullivan the case had been compromised on the District Court scale, which limits compensation to €15,000 or under. District Court costs had been agreed with a certificate for counsel, she said. The exact figure of settlement was not publicly divulged in court.

Ms Lawlor, who appeared with Lawlor O’Reilly Solicitors for Co Dublin woman Helen Dunne, asked the court to strike out the case with orders relating to the legal costs and €4,000 total fees of a vet and a second expert witness who had been used to defend the claim.

READ MORE

Ms Dunne, a company director, of Forty Acres, Naul, Co Dublin, had sued the jack donkey’s owner, farmer John Moore, of Man O War, Skerries, Co Dublin, alleging negligence and breach of duty.

Mr Moore, who was represented by barrister Philip Fennell, appearing with Ambrose O’Sullivan Solicitors, had entered a full defence to her claim.

Ms Dunne had claimed that on April 7th, 2017, she was riding her horse on a roadway passing the donkey’s field when he broke out and attempted to mount her horse.

She alleged she suffered shock and personal injury when the donkey kicked her and tried to bite one of her legs as she struggled to control her horse and avoid the attack.

Apart from allegations of negligence and breach of duty Ms Dunne’s claim also included an allegation of liability against Mr Moore pursuant to the tort of cattle trespass.

Tort is a wrongful act or omission for which damages can be obtained in a civil court by the person allegedly wronged.

It had been alleged the farmer should have known the donkey had a mischievous propensity. A jack donkey is one that has not been castrated.