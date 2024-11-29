Extensive fire at former credit union building in Galway earmarked for asylum seekers

Fire services and gardaí responded to a fire at a vacant building in Williamstown, Co Galway, on Friday morning. File photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Gardaí are investigating the cause of a fire at a building in Co Galway which had become the focus of a local campaign opposing its possible use for housing international protection applicants (IPAs).

The fire at the former credit union building in Williamstown village was brought under control by fire fighters early on Friday morning. The building was vacant at the time, and had been undergoing renovations.

The scene has been sealed off and will be examined in a bid to determine the cause of the fire.

In reply to queries, Garda headquarters confirmed its personnel had responded, with fire fighters, after reports of the blaze were received.

"The cause of the fire has yet to be established. Enquiries are ongoing."

There has been a campaign in recent months by those opposed to efforts to use the building to house IPAs. An online petition has been signed over 400 times and claims to have been created by “locals” objecting to IPAs being moved into the building.

More to follow.