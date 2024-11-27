Crime & Law

Man dies after collision between e-bike and car in Cabinteely, Dublin

Garda appeal for witnesses and those with dash cam footage of incident on November 14th

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal collision between a car and an e-bike in Cabinteely, Dublin
Wed Nov 27 2024 - 13:51

A man has died almost two weeks after his e-bike was involved in a collision with a car on the N11 in Cabinteely, Dublin.

The incident occurred shortly before 5pm on Thursday, November 14th, at the junction with Johnstown Road on the N11.

The cyclist, a man in his 20s, died from his injuries on Tuesday.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses to the incident. They are asking any road users who may have camera or dash-cam footage, and were travelling in the area at the time, to make it available to investigators.

READ MORE

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda Station 01 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.