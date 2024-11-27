Man dies after collision between e-bike and car in Cabinteely, Dublin

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal collision between a car and an e-bike in Cabinteely, Dublin

A man has died almost two weeks after his e-bike was involved in a collision with a car on the N11 in Cabinteely, Dublin.

The incident occurred shortly before 5pm on Thursday, November 14th, at the junction with Johnstown Road on the N11.

The cyclist, a man in his 20s, died from his injuries on Tuesday.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses to the incident. They are asking any road users who may have camera or dash-cam footage, and were travelling in the area at the time, to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda Station 01 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.