November riots: Gardaí release 99 photographs of ‘persons of interest’

Gardaí have released 99 photographs of ‘persons of interest’ they wish to speak to in relation to the Dublin riots last year.

The 99 photographs were published on Tuesday morning on the force’s official website. Members of the public are asked to review the images and contact the Garda with any information about the identity of the individuals.

A special ‘contact’ facility is included with each photograph and members of the public can send nominated names for the suspects without having to submit their own names or email addresses.

The public appeal, involving the publication of such a large number of images, is the first time the tactic has ever been deployed by the Garda. UK police forces regularly issue public appeals for information based on the release of so-called “rogues’ gallery” batches of photographs.

The 99 images have been gathered from CCTV images recorded across central Dublin during last year’s riots on November 23rd. Gardaí are also urging anyone who sees themselves in the images to contact the force for discussions.

Garda sources said it was very possible some of those captured in the images would be identified, spoken to and ruled out of their inquiries.

To date, gardaí have arrested and charged 57 people with crimes related to the Dublin riots, with those suspects having been convicted, or still facing, a total of almost 150 charges. To date, 14 of the suspects have been convicted.

A view burnt out bus and Luas on O'Connell Street. Photograph: Tom Honan / The Irish Times

During the night of riots - sparked by the stabbing of children in a north inner city school but quickly spreading as recreational violence - some 28 vehicles were destroyed by arson or criminal damage.

That included: a Luas tram destroyed by fire, three Dublin Buses destroyed by fire, six Dublin Buses subject to criminal damage, 15 Garda vehicles subject to criminal damage, two Dublin Fire Brigade vehicles subject to criminal damage and a private car destroyed by fire.

A total of 66 premises or places of business were subject to criminal damage and 13 members of An Garda Síochána were injured.

