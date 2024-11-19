Garda search for couple who disappeared a decade ago stood down

A garda search for William Maughan and Anastasija Varslavane, who disappeared almost a decade ago, has been stood down after failing to yield any information about their whereabouts.

The case was upgraded to a murder inquiry in 2016, a year after the couple disappeared.

Last Friday, gardaí began a search of open lands in north Co Dublin. Mr Maughan’s parents, Helen and Joe Maughan, visited the site and appealed to the public to come forward with any helpful information.

However, in a statement on Tuesday evening, gardaí said the family had been updated of their decision to suspend the search.

Gardaí searching in Ring Commons, Balrothery East. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

“Nothing of evidential value was located during the search operation,” they said, re-emphasising the appeal for people with information to come forward.

“Given the passage of time since their disappearance, individuals’ personal circumstances may now have changed and people may now be in a position to either speak to investigating gardaí or to provide information now that they may not have been able to provide before.”

Any information will be treated in “strictest confidence”, they said.

Mr Maughan and Ms Varslavane were last seen in April, 2015. Mr Varslavane, who was from Latvia but living in Ireland, was pregnant with the couple’s first child.

To date, seven people have been arrested by gardaí investigating the case.

“I just hope today is going to be the day that they find William and Ana and please God they will be found,” Mr Maughan’s mother Helen said on Sunday.

“I would like [anyone with information] to look at me and Joe and my family and what we’re are going through. Just pass any [information] – it might be small and doesn’t mean a lot to them, but it will mean a lot to us and police.”

Gardaí believe the couple were abducted, shot dead and their bodies concealed by a Co Louth-based gang led by criminal Cornelius Price, who has since died.

Anyone with any level of information is urged to contact Ashbourne Garda station at (01) 801 0600 or any station. The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 is also available.