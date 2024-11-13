Man arrested after fatal assault at Ballyfin Demense hotel in Co Laois

Ballyfin Demesne in Co Laois: Man arrested following fatal assault at hotel. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man has been arrested following fatal assault of a man at the luxury five-star hotel Ballyfin Demense in Co Laois.

Ballyfin Demense is situated at the foot of the Slieve Bloom mountains in over 600 acres of parkland.

It has played host to many prominent guests over the years most notably 10 years ago when Kayne West and Kim Kardashian had their honeymoon there.

George Clooney and his wife Amal also holidayed there in 2019.

READ MORE

Gardaí said they responded to an incident shortly before 8pm at Ballyfin Demense where a man aged in his 60s was found dead.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at a Garda station in the east of the country.

“Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death,” a Garda statement said.

The Garda Technical Bureau and Office of the State Pathologist were contacted to attend the scene.

Gardaí said a senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room was established at Portlaoise Garda Station. A family liaison officer is also due to be appointed to support the family of the deceased.