Crime & Law

Boy (16) killed in fatal hit-and-run incident in Co Kildare

Crash occurred on R403 in Blackwood near Robertstown as gardaí appeal for witnesses

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Bboy (16) has died following a hit-and-run incident in Co Kildare. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA
Sarah Burns
Sun Nov 10 2024 - 10:50

A 16-year-old boy has died following a hit-and-run incident in Co Kildare in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The collision, which involved a vehicle and the pedestrian, occurred on the R403 in Blackwood near Robertstown.

The pedestrian was fatally injured as a result and his body has been brought to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital.

The R403 in Blackwood is closed between Graiges Cross and Dagwelds Cross pending a forensic examination by Garda Forensic Collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

READ MORE

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Blackwood and Robertstown at the time of the collision and who may have camera footage, including dash cam, are asked to contact gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Naas Garda station on 045 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns is a reporter for The Irish Times