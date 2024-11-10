Boy (16) killed in fatal hit-and-run incident in Co Kildare

Bboy (16) has died following a hit-and-run incident in Co Kildare. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

A 16-year-old boy has died following a hit-and-run incident in Co Kildare in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The collision, which involved a vehicle and the pedestrian, occurred on the R403 in Blackwood near Robertstown.

The pedestrian was fatally injured as a result and his body has been brought to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital.

The R403 in Blackwood is closed between Graiges Cross and Dagwelds Cross pending a forensic examination by Garda Forensic Collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Blackwood and Robertstown at the time of the collision and who may have camera footage, including dash cam, are asked to contact gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Naas Garda station on 045 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.