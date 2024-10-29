Contraband tobacco and drugs valued at €7.5m seized in separate Revenue operations

Almost 8 million illicit cigarettes with an estimated value of €7.1 million have been seized following a search operation by Revenue officials.

Revenue said the 7,920,000 cigarettes which were seized at Dublin Port represent a potential loss of €5.6 million to the Exchequer.

The cigarettes were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched an unaccompanied container which had disembarked a ship from Rotterdam in recent days.

Separately, 22.5kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €450,000 was also seized by Revenue in recent days.

The vacuum-packed drugs were discovered within the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight at Dublin Airport from Ibiza.

The drugs seized at Dublin Airport. Photograph: Revenue

A spokesman for Revenue said the seizures are part of its ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

A spokesman said no further information is available as investigations are ongoing.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295,” he said.