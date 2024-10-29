Almost 8 million illicit cigarettes with an estimated value of €7.1 million have been seized following a search operation by Revenue officials.
Revenue said the 7,920,000 cigarettes which were seized at Dublin Port represent a potential loss of €5.6 million to the Exchequer.
The cigarettes were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched an unaccompanied container which had disembarked a ship from Rotterdam in recent days.
Separately, 22.5kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €450,000 was also seized by Revenue in recent days.
Contraband tobacco and drugs valued at €7.5m seized in separate Revenue operations
Death of mother of four at St Vincent’s Hospital due to medical misadventure, inquest finds
Garda organised crime unit seizes €20 million from cash-rich drug gangs in nine years
Jury begins deliberations in trial of Waterford man accused of sexual assault of woman
The vacuum-packed drugs were discovered within the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight at Dublin Airport from Ibiza.
A spokesman for Revenue said the seizures are part of its ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.
A spokesman said no further information is available as investigations are ongoing.
“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295,” he said.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis