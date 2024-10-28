Man dies from assault injuries at house in Lucan, Co Dublin

Garda are investigating the killing a man in his 40s in Dublin after they discovered the victim dead at a house in Lucan early on Monday morning.
The dead man had sustained a number of injuries in an apparent assault.
Another man, in his 20s, who was at the address when gardaí arrived, has been arrested and is being held for questioning.
The alarm was raised just after 8am when gardaí received a call there had been a disturbance at the property, on a residential estate.
When gardaí arrived the victim was discovered and though paramedics were also dispatched, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
“One male, aged in his 20s has been arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in west Dublin,” Garda Headquarters said.
The body remains at the scene pending the arrival of a pathologist to carry out a preliminary review of the body where it was discovered. The remains were due to be moved later today for a full postmortem, the results of which will guide the investigation.
However, the dead man had sustained injuries, and gardaí believe his death was brought about as a result of being attacked, and all the resources of a homicide inquiry have been committed to the case.
The property has been sealed off as a crime scene and the Garda Technical Bureau was due to carry out an examination through Monday.
The killing is being investigated by gardaí based in Lucan station, with a senior investigating officer appointed to lead the inquiry. A family liaison officer is also being appointed to support the deceased’s family.
