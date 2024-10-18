Driver in west Dublin held up at knifepoint by hijacker

Gardaí are seeking witnesses to hijacking incident in west Dublin in the early hours of Friday morning.

A man was stopped in his car at traffic lights in the Clondalkin area at about 2.45am when he was approached by another man brandishing a knife, gardaí say.

The assailant got into the car and forced the driver to take him to another location at which point the owner of the vehicle managed to escape and alert gardaí.

Gardaí subsequently located the empty car and arrested a man in his 30s close by. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in a Garda station in west Dublin.

They say investigations are continuing and are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Belgard Road or the Clondalkin area on Friday morning between 2am and 3am and who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Additionally, road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dashcam) are asked to make this footage available to gardaí

And anyone with any information they believe to be relevant is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda station at 01 666 7600, the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.