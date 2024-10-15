Justin Kelly named new Deputy Garda Commissioner

Justin Kelly is currently in charge of organised crime and State Security. Photograph: Fran Veale/The Irish Times

The Government has appointed Assistant Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly as the force’s deputy chief, ending a drawn out process beset by high level pension disagreements.

Mr Kelly, who is currently in charge of organised crime and State Security, will take over as Deputy Commissioner for Operations, essentially becoming responsible for the day to day running of An Garda Síochána.

Attempts to recruit a new deputy commissioner, which is considered the most sensitive security post in the country, had been ongoing for almost a year. Most senior gardaí had refused to apply for the job due to concerns they would be landed with large tax liabilities if successful.

Senior gardaí were worried that they will be landed with significant tax bills under existing pension rules – up to €300,000 for the current assistant commissioners on retirement, rising up to €500,000 for deputy commissioners.

The rules, which were introduced in 2014, require civil servants to pay tax on their pensions if they are worth more than €2 million. This tax is payable on the entire pension, including the initial lump sum payment.

The issue was revolved at the last minute in August when several gardaí of assistant commissioner rank submitted applications on the assurance the pensions issue would be addressed by legislation in the near future.

The appointment of Mr Kelly was approved by Cabinet on Tuesday. Minister for Justice Helen McEntee welcomed the appointment, saying over the last two years Mr Kelly “has led the fight against organised and serious crime as Assistant Commissioner.

“In this role, he has led the further development of An Garda Síochána’s capabilities and international partnerships to tackle drugs and organised crime, cyber and economic crime, as well as prioritising combating crimes against vulnerable people and responding to the needs of victims.”

Commissioner Drew Harris said Mr Kelly “brings huge policing experience and knowledge of An Garda Síochána to the role.”

During his career, Mr Kelly has held a number of senior leadership roles, including heading the Special Detective Unit, the Garda’s main counter terrorism unit and the Garda National Protective Services Bureau.

In recent years, he has forged strong international links in an effort to bring Irish organised criminals, including members of the Kinahan gang, back to Ireland to face trial.

Mr Kelly joined the Garda in 1992 and progressed rapidly up the ranks. It is understood he was the preferred choice of most senior Garda officers. He will now be considered one of the most likely candidates to replace Mr Harris when the Commissioner steps down early next year.