Revenue seize cocaine valued at €2.5m at Rosslare Europort

The drugs seized on Friday at Rosslare Europort. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Revenue officers seized some 36kgs of cocaine, with an estimated street value of almost €2,530,000, at Rosslare Europort on Friday morning.

The drugs were discovered as a result of risk profiling, when a freight unit that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, Franc, was stopped and searched.

A man in his 50s was subsequently arrested by gardaí and is currently detained, under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act, at a Garda station in County Wexford.

This seizure was part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

READ MORE

Revenue asked that businesses, or members of the public, who have any information regarding smuggling, to contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

The Garda said investigations are ongoing.