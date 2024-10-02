Troubling picture on Garda numbers remains unchanged by Budget 2025

Another budget comes to pass, including the same promise for Garda recruitment; that between 800 and 1,000 new members will be added to the organisation next year. However, when that pledge was made this time last year it fell short. And it is hard to see what will change in the year ahead.

Indeed, it could be strongly argued that, by increasing the budget for Garda overtime again next year, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee knows there will not be enough rostered policing hours to meet demand, so extra hours will be provided on overtime rates. Overtime is being increased to €149 million, up 13 per cent on this year, and 50 per cent higher than 2023.

The Government and Garda Headquarters have said repeatedly the plan is to increase Garda numbers to 15,000, from 14,100 at present. And Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said that 18,000 members would be needed in the years ahead.

However, though the force strength was 14,750 at the start of the pandemic in spring 2020, numbers then dropped, below 14,000, as pandemic restrictions compelled the closure of the Garda College in Templemore, Co Tipperary.

And though the recruitment is now up and running again for about two years, numbers are remaining stubbornly at about 14,000 — at times slightly above, but never gaining serious ground.

There have been more resignations from the Garda, a record 171 last year, and 319 members retired in 2023. Though resignations are low compared to other police forces, including in the United Kingdom, they have increased sixfold annually over the last decade.

The much bigger concern for the force is retirement trends. In recent weeks the compulsory retirement age for the Garda has been increased from 60 to 62 years, which should slow retirements over the next two years. But once that reprieve expires, a decade-long surge in retirements is in store. Huge numbers who joined the force 30-40 years ago, when recruitment was accelerated, will all age out over the next decade.

Added to that, the force is competing with other employers in a buoyant economy as it tries to attract recruits. Many candidates who secured places in the Garda did not turn up the day they were due to start in Templemore. That has meant the classes going into the college, and later passing out, are smaller than the hoped-for 200, ensuring Garda numbers have enjoyed only marginal growth over the last two years.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) — which represents over 11,000 rank and file gardaí — was unconvinced by the latest promises in the budget regarding recruitment.

“It must be stated that in last year’s Budget 2024 we were also promised 800-1,000 recruits by the end of this year, but we will see barely 700 which hardly covers the losses through retirements and resignations,” said general secretary Ronan Slevin. He questioned if the budget represents more of the same “empty promises” made last year.