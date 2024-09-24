Katie Simpson: Coroner to ask BBC to hand over relevant material about murdered showjumper

Katie Simpson's family and friends arrive at the coroner's court in Belfast on Tuesday for the pre-inquest review in the inquest into her death. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The coroner investigating the death of murdered showjumper Katie Simpson is to ask the BBC to hand over any material it holds which may be relevant to her inquest.

At a pre-inquest review hearing in Belfast on Tuesday, coroner Joe McCrisken referred to a BBC programme “that set out certain matters” relating to Ms Simpson’s death and her partner Jonathan Creswell’s involvement.

“It seems to me that at the very least we should write to the BBC asking for disclosure of any potentially relevant material that they hold,” he said.

The coroner acknowledged there may be “some issues with sources, but I think we should at least make that request”.

Counsel for the coroner, Philip Henry KC, is also to write to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) and the Western Health and Social Care Trust with a similar request.

Ms Simpson, who was 21 and originally from Tynan, Co Armagh, died in Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry in August 2020, six days after she was attacked in the house she shared with her sister and Creswell, in Gortnessy Meadows, Lettershandoney.

Police initially believed Creswell’s claims that she had taken her own life, but the following year he was arrested and charged with her rape and murder. His trial was abruptly halted last April after he was found dead.

Opening the case against him on the previous day, the prosecution said Creswell had strangled and killed Ms Simpson “out of pure rage and jealousy” and then sought to “cover up” by making it appear she had died by suicide.

Three women were subsequently convicted of lesser offences in relation to Ms Simpson’s murder – one of withholding information, a second of perverting the course of justice and the third of both offences.

In July, the police investigation into her murder was the subject of a BBC Spotlight programme.

Ms Simpson’s family were present in the courtroom for Tuesday’s brief hearing, with their presence acknowledged by the coroner at the beginning of proceedings.

“I know that Katie’s mother and father and quite a number of family members are in court supporting the family. You are all very welcome here today,” he said.

The hearing also considered which individuals or organisations may wish to apply for properly interested person (PIP) status at the inquest, which would allow them to access documents and ask questions during the proceedings.

The coroner said the Police Service of Northern Ireland, Creswell’s family and his three co-accused may face criticism during the course of the inquest, and it was agreed they should be written to and asked if they wished to apply for PIP status.

He also said it is yet to be decided whether the inquest will sit with a jury or not.

The hearing was adjourned, with the next review hearing set for November 12th.