Man charged in relation to stabbing of woman at house in Clonshaugh, Dublin

Gardaí have charged a man in relation to an attack on a woman in her north Dublin home at the weekend during which she was stabbed in the neck. The woman was continuing to undergo emergency treatment in hospital on Sunday night. Garda sources said the victim’s injuries were very serious and she was lucky to have survived the attack.

An emergency response by Garda members and paramedics began in the early hours of Saturday after reports of an attack at a private residence in Clonshaugh, Dublin 17, where the victim lived.

The woman, who is in her 30s, was found seriously injured at the scene and was worked on by paramedics before being taken to nearby Beaumont Hospital for treatment. The property was sealed off by gardaí as a crime scene and a number of local people, including those who raised the alarm, were interviewed as witnesses.

Gardaí arrested a suspect, a man in his 40s, after the attack at about 12:25am on Saturday.

The man arrested was detained during a follow-up search.

The property where the attack took place remained sealed off over the weekend and underwent an examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau. Gardaí are hopeful the victim can make a full recovery.