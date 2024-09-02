Kevin Sheehy murder: Woman arrested as part of ongoing investigations

Kevin Sheehy, a five times Irish boxing champion, was repeatedly run over by a Mitsubishi Shogun car and died as a result of multiple injuries, including a ‘catastrophic skull fracture’.

Gardaí in Limerick have arrested a woman as part of ongoing investigations related to the murder of Kevin Sheehy in County Limerick in July 2019.

The champion boxer (20) was killed when he was repeatedly run over by a 4x4 vehicle in an unprovoked attack as he had been walking home along Hyde Road, Limerick.

Mr Sheehy, a five-times national boxing champion, who was tipped as a future Olympian, died as a result of multiple injuries, including a “catastrophic skull fracture”.

Logan Jackson, aged in his 30s, from Longford Road, Coventry, was sentenced to life in prison in December 2021.

In a statement, gardaí said that a woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested on Monday, 2nd September 2024, in connection with the investigation. She is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a garda station in the southern region. Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.