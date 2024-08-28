Arson attack on Belfast church investigated as race hate crime

A fire at a church in east Belfast is being investigated as a racially motivated hate crime.

Police said an angle grinder-type tool was used to cut a hole in shutters at the premises in Templemore Street on Tuesday night before a fire was started.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which caused damage to the shutters and front hall of the building, which is used by the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God.

The church, first founded in Brazil in 1977, has congregations across the world, including 45 in the UK. It has been present in Northern Ireland since 2012 and at the site on Templemore Street since 2018. Its congregation has been described as diverse.

On Wednesday morning, workmen were at the church assessing damage to the building.

In a statement, the East Belfast Churches Network said their members “unequivocally condemn the arson attack on the UCKG HelpCentre last night”.

Network chair Rev Sammy Robinson said: “Let us be clear; racism has no place in our community.

“We are deeply saddened that this has happened, especially to a church and organisation which seeks to help people regardless of race or creed here in East Belfast.

“The action of a few will not be allowed to tarnish the good name of ordinary, everyday people of east Belfast who would stand with us in condemning this attack.

“We would implore anyone with any information to co-operate with the police in their investigation, and we send our unwavering support, prayers and love to those involved in UCKG HelpCentre Belfast.”

Rev Mervyn Gibson of the nearby Westbourne Presbyterian Church condemned the incident, saying all arson attacks are wrong.

“I condemn it unreservedly,” he said.

“If those misguided people who did this did it in the name of racism or against immigration, it should be condemned. The people of east Belfast do not want to see racist attacks against their neighbours.”

A PSNI spokesman said two masked males, wearing dark-coloured track suits, arrived at the premises shortly before 9.30pm.

“An angle grinder-type tool was then used to cut a hole in the shutters before a flammable substance was thrown inside and set alight.

“Fire service personnel attended and extinguished the fire, which caused damage to the shutters and the front hall of the building, with further smoke damage caused inside the building.

“Both males are believed to have run off along Templemore Street after the incident, which is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime.” – PA