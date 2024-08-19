Crime & Law

Man (40s) arrested after woman (50s) found dead in Magherafelt home

Officers found woman unresponsive after responding to a report

The man remained in custody on Monday afternoon. Photograph: EPA/Paul McErlane
Mon Aug 19 2024 - 14:25

A man has been arrested after the death of a woman at her home in Magherafelt, Co Derry.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the woman, in her 50s, in the property in Ashgrove Park.

Responding to a report, officers found the woman unresponsive in her home on Sunday afternoon. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the investigation. He remained in custody on Monday afternoon.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on the woman on Tuesday.