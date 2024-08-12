Fines for breaches of passport rules to jump sharply

The fines faced by airlines and ferry companies for carrying passengers without proper travel documentation will jump significantly from today (Monday) as the Government seeks to toughen the rules around border protection.

Under the 2003 Immigration Act carriers must ensure passengers have travel document that establishes their identity and nationality and – if required – a visa or face financial penalties. Under the changes those fines will increase from a maximum of €3,000 to €5,000 – a jump of 66 per cent – with the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, saying it would bring Ireland into line with counterparts across the EU.

She also pointed to other steps being taken “to deliver a fair, but firm immigration system”, including enhanced measures targeting those who destroy documents in flight in order to claim asylum.

“Carriers such as airlines and ferry companies play an essential role in protecting and upholding our borders, and they are obligated to ensure their passengers have the necessary valid passports, ID cards and visas to travel to Ireland,” Ms McEntee said. “My department is working closely with them to support them in these obligations, including through the provision of training. However, where the rules are not followed increased fines will now apply”.

READ MORE

She said operations at Dublin airport, the training of airline staff and the posting of gardaí at European transport hubs have worked to reduce the numbers presenting without appropriate documentation.

“Alongside increasing the level of penalties I will provide additional supports to carriers to help them meet their obligations. This continued co-operation is key to upholding the integrity of our immigration system, ensuring protection for people who need it, and allowing us to quickly return those who do not qualify to be here to their country of origin.”

She pointed to funding for the Garda Airport Liaison Officer programme and increased resources for the Border Management Unit (BMU) and the International Protection Office, and said that last year there was a reduction of one third in the number of people arriving at Dublin airport without the correct documentation.