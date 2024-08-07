Teenager dies in Co Kildare road crash

A teenager has died in a single-vehicle road crash in Co Kildare.
The incident took place on the R403 Clane Road near Celbridge at about 10.30pm on Tuesday. The male adult teenager was the sole occupant of the car.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, including those who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage.
The local coroner has been notified, and arrangements will be made for a postmortem.
The road remains closed on Wednesday morning for an examination by Garda investigators.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
