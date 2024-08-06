Murder inquiry after body of woman (80s) found in Nenagh, Co Tipperary

Gardaí are investigating all circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a woman in Co Tipperary on Sunday

Gardaí have launched a murder inquiry following the discovery of the body of a woman in her 80s in Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

The woman, who has been named locally as Josephine Ray, was found unresponsive in her house at St Joseph’s Park in Nenagh shortly after midday on Sunday. The emergency services were alerted but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms Ray’s remains were removed to University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem on Monday when Deputy State Pathologist, Dr Yvonne McCartney confirmed that the woman’s death was suspicious. Gardaí have not released the autopsy results for operational reasons.

Gardaí have set up an incident room at Nenagh Garda Station and have begun a full murder investigation into Ms Ray’s death which it’s understood involves a number of lines of inquiry.

READ MORE

A senior investigating officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the investigation while a Garda Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has also been assigned to support the family of Ms Ray who was well known in the community in Nenagh.

An Garda Síochána has made an appeal for witnesses, particularly those who were in the St Joseph’s Park area of Nenagh, between 8pm last Saturday and midday on Sunday, to come forward.

Additionally, individuals with video recordings, including motorists with dash cams, from the area within the timeframe are asked to provide footage to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station at 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.