Balaclavas to be banned when used to ‘intimidate’ under new plans

The Government will ban masks at protests where they are worn to intimidate under plans being developed by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.

The use of face coverings, including balaclavas, at protests has come under scrutiny in recent months as masked protesters have taken part in disturbances and pickets, including at the homes of senior politicians.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Ms McEntee said she “intends to introduce a ban on wearing masks at protests in circumstances where the wearing of a mask is intended to intimidate”.

The Minister is consulting with the Attorney General and the Garda Commissioner in relation to how such a law would work, the spokeswoman said.

READ MORE

As far back as April, Taoiseach Simon Harris had signalled that a ban could be in the offing, telling the Dáil following protests at the home of Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman that a “very simple answer” was needed on the topic.

At the time, he said the legality was being explored and if it was found to be legal the law should be changed.

It comes as the Garda prepares to significantly increase its public order resources in coming months in the face of unrest and violence around anti-migrant gatherings. Last month saw significant violence and disturbances at the site of an intended accommodation centre for those seeking protection here in Coolock, Dublin.

Meanwhile, there has been days of anti-immigrant rioting in the UK, including in Belfast and London, following misinformation spread in the wake of a fatal attack on three schoolchildren in Southport last week.

The use of grilles, or cages, around the windows on Public Order Unit vehicles deployed by gardaí had been discontinued in recent years, but they will now be reintroduced. The number of riot squad vehicles will increase from 27 at present to 42 by the end of the year.

The moves to bolster resources come as the number of Garda members trained for Public Order Unit duties in Dublin alone has increased three-fold, to almost 700, in the last two years.

Since the start of last year, some €3.2 million has been spent on public order kit, including new protective bodywear, riot shields and more powerful pepper sprays. Much of that equipment has been acquired and rolled out since the Dublin riots last November, when shortcomings emerged.

Gardaí have also been reminded, in notices from Garda Headquarters, of the number of types of public order offences on the statute books, and the powers of arrest they have in aggressive or violent situations on the streets.

At present, the Garda has no full-time Public Order Units. Garda members based in stations around the country are trained in public order policing and when the need arises, they are called in and deployed.

The need to muster units from conventional frontline policing can cause delays when Public Order Units are required for deployment as unexpected public disorder breaks out.