Woman (27) found dead in suspicious circumstances in apartment on fire in Co Cork

A 27-year-old woman was found dead in suspicious circumstances at an apartment in John Barry House in Midleton, Co Cork, this afternoon.
The woman, who was married and had children, is believed to have sustained injuries. A postmortem examination will be carried out at Cork University Hospital by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.
The course of the investigation will be determined by the postmortem results. It is understood the woman lived in the apartment, which is set to be forensically examined.
Gardaí went to the scene shortly after 4pm on Friday after they received a call that a woman had sustained injuries at an apartment. When they arrived on-site they found that she was dead.
Firefighters were also called to the scene at the same time, as a section of the property was on fire. They rushed to the site in order to contain the flames. Gardaí and firefighters remain in the area and traffic diversions are in place.
Gardaí are expected to start a door-to-door inquiry to determine if anyone in the area noticed anything suspicious this morning and in to the afternoon.
