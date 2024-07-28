Mother of young man killed in 2001 shooting appeals to public for information

The mother of a young man who was shot dead 23 years ago has appealed to people with information to come forward and “help my family find peace”.

Gavin Brett (18) died after he was shot on the roadside opposite Hollybrook Road in Glengormley, Co Antrim, at 11.20pm on July 29th, 2001.

Gavin, whose brother Philip Brett is an MLA for Belfast North, had been spending the evening with his friends at the time, one of whom was injured in the shooting.

No one has been convicted for his death.

In a public appeal, Gavin’s mother Phyllis said: “So much time has passed since my son was murdered.

“Someone must know who is responsible. Please come forward and speak to the police, please help my family find peace.”

Detective chief inspector Byrne, from the Legacy Investigation Branch, said: “Gavin was enjoying an evening with his friends when a dark-coloured saloon type car travelled towards them from the direction of the Upper Hightown Road.

“As the car passed the friends, an occupant of the vehicle fired a number of shots in their direction before making off at speed towards Glengormley.

“Gavin tragically died at the scene despite medical treatment after he was shot twice. A second 18-year-old man was treated in hospital for a gunshot wound to his ankle.”

Mr Byrne continued: “We understand two gunmen were involved in Gavin’s horrific murder, and as part of our enquiries at the time – a Vauxhall vehicle was observed shortly before the attack driving in a reckless manner at the Sandyknowes Roundabout.

“A day later on July 30th, a dark blue Vauxhall Nova saloon vehicle was located burnt out behind shops at Ballyearl Drive, New Mossley. We also believe this car was connected to the investigation.”

“A number of suspects have been arrested in the intervening years since Gavin’s murder – however, to date, no one has been convicted.

“This was a brutal and harrowing attack on an innocent young man as he enjoyed a night with friends. His adult life was beginning and he had so much to live for. Gavin’s father also sadly died never seeing his son’s killers brought to justice.

“Despite the amount of time that has passed since Gavin’s murder it is not too late, if anyone now feels they are able to talk to us about any information they may have, we are ready to listen.”

“Today I am appealing for anyone who may have been in the Hollybrook Road area or the surrounding streets before or after Gavin’s murder and who may have seen the attackers to speak with police,” the detective said.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, using the online non-emergency reporting form on the PSNI website, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously.