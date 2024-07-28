Junior transport minister supports idea of mandatory CCTV in taxis

Junior Transport Minister James Lawless supports mandatory CCTV in taxis, but he is unsure if it can be brought in before the next election. Photograph: Tom Honan

Junior transport minister James Lawless has said he supports mandatory CCTV in taxis, but he cast doubt on whether it could be legislated for before the next general election.

His remarks come after taxi driver Raymond Shorten (50) of Melrose Crescent, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, was sentenced to 17 years in jail for the rape of two young passengers in the back of his taxi on separate nights two years ago.

During a RTÉ interview on Sunday, Mr Lawless confirmed that he supports the introduction of mandatory CCTV in taxis.

He said a public consultation during a 2016 review showed “overwhelming” opposition to the idea.

READ MORE

However, he said: “The circumstances have changed and there’s greater awareness now as evidenced by the horrific attacks [in the court case]”.

He said there is CCTV on buses and trains.

Mr Lawless said he did not want to tar all taxi drivers with one brush but “ultimately for the safety of both the driver and of the passengers ... I think this makes a lot of sense”.

On whether the mandatory CCTV in taxis will happen Mr Lawless suggested it was up to the National Transport Authority (NTA).

Put to him that the Government could legislate, Mr Lawless said he was not sure a Bill could get through the Oireachtas before the next election which is due to take place next March at the latest.