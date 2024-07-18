Emaciated pony seized from man who drove sulky cart to Garda station in Cork

Gardaí in Cork city have seized an emaciated pony which its owner used to pull a sulky cart “some distance” to an appointment at Anglesea Street Garda station.
In a statement on the Garda Síochána Cork Facebook page, gardaí said that they were pleased to be able to hand the pony over to a local animal shelter for care and treatment.
“We seized this pony yesterday afternoon after its owner used it to travel some distance to Anglesea Street Garda station as they were due into the station by appointment,” the statement said.
“We were alarmed to see the pony’s poor condition, in particular knowing that it had just been brought on a long journey to carry someone.
Lotus Eaters review: New Asian-inspired Dublin restaurant is likely to be a crowd-pleaser
Danny Dyer could play a flautist in wartime Budapest, Percy Bysshe Shelley or Jesus Christ. He’s just that good
Former swim coach Derry O’Rourke guilty of raping and sexually assaulting teenage girl 35 years ago
An Irish flight attendant on the top five most annoying things passengers do
“We immediately arranged that the neglected pony be assessed and receive some much needed care. This lovely animal is now with a local shelter and our investigation is ongoing.”
It is understood the owner of the pony had travelled through busy city roads on the sulky cart to make his appointment at the station.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis