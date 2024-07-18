Emaciated pony seized from man who drove sulky cart to Garda station in Cork

The pony that was seized by gardaí at Anglesea Garda station in Cork city. Photograph: Garda Press Office

Gardaí in Cork city have seized an emaciated pony which its owner used to pull a sulky cart “some distance” to an appointment at Anglesea Street Garda station.

In a statement on the Garda Síochána Cork Facebook page, gardaí said that they were pleased to be able to hand the pony over to a local animal shelter for care and treatment.

“We seized this pony yesterday afternoon after its owner used it to travel some distance to Anglesea Street Garda station as they were due into the station by appointment,” the statement said.

“We were alarmed to see the pony’s poor condition, in particular knowing that it had just been brought on a long journey to carry someone.

“We immediately arranged that the neglected pony be assessed and receive some much needed care. This lovely animal is now with a local shelter and our investigation is ongoing.”

It is understood the owner of the pony had travelled through busy city roads on the sulky cart to make his appointment at the station.