Three arrested after fans invade pitch following Louth derby in Oriel Park

Drogheda United and Dundalk fans clashed following the Louth derby at Oriel Park which Dundalk won 4-2. Photograph: LoiTV

Three people were arrested following violent clashes between soccer fans at the League of Ireland Louth derby between Drogheda United and Dundalk on Friday night.

Two were dealt with under the Garda Juvenile Liaison Scheme, while one adult was given a caution.

Fights broke out after Drogheda United fans invaded the pitch at the end of the match in Oriel Park, which Dundalk won 4-2. Missiles were thrown and gardaí and stewards were forced to intervene.

Drogheda United issued a statement apologising for the incident. “The events that occurred after the match were unacceptable and, as a club, we condemn this unsavoury and violent behaviour,” the statement said.

The club said that it was working with security staff, photographers and TV crews to identify the individuals involved “and will determine appropriate sanctions once we have reviewed all the footage and have all the facts”.

“Rest assured there is no place for this behaviour in our club. The vast majority of our fans are exceptional. Unfortunately we have been tainted by a very small minority,” the club said.