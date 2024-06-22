Three men arrested in Derry on suspicion of drugs offences

Police said inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing. Photograph: Paul McErlane/PA

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of various drugs offences in Derry, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

Police were investigating a report of a car failing to stop for officers in the Clooney Road area of the city on Friday.

At about 11pm on Friday, it was reported that a white BMW was driving erratically at the junction of the Ardlough Road and the Carnmoney Road area of the city.

The vehicle, which was described as being in a dangerous condition, then made off from police and was later discovered crashed and abandoned in a field in the area a short time later.

READ MORE

It is believed that three men made off from the car following the incident.

Officers subsequently detained the men and following a search of the vehicle, it was reported that police located a quantity of suspected class A controlled drugs.

One man, aged 20, was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A controlled drugs with intent to supply and various motoring-related offences.

Two men, aged 23 and 22, were also arrested on suspicion of possession of class A controlled drugs with intent to supply.

All three men are currently in police custody.

Police said inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing and they have appealed to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact them. – PA