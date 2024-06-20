Man (50s) dies in stabbing in Finglas in north Dublin

Man in his 50s has been killed in stabbing in Finglas in Co Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A man in his 50s has died after a fatal stabbing in Finglas, north Dublin in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A man in his 30s was arrested by gardaí following the assault, and is being held at a Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí responded to the incident on Hampton Wood Way, on St Margaret’s Road, at approximately 12.30am.

The assaulted man was taken from the scene to the Mater hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The deceased’s body will be the subject of postmortem at Dublin city mortuary later on Thursday.

The scene of the fatal assault is being preserved for technical examination.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and gardaí in Finglas are appealing for witnesses.

“Anyone with any information that can assist gardaí with this investigation is asked to contact Finglas Garda station on 01 6667500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” a Garda spokesman said.