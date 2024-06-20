Criminal prosecution should be pursued into workplace death, DPP directs

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed that a criminal prosecution be pursued over the death of a 23-year-old Co Louth man in a workplace incident almost three years ago.
The DPP’s decision comes after a Health and Safety Authority (HSA) investigation into the death of Shane Bellew-Reilly, who died on August 18th, 2021, in an incident involving a forklift at the Panda waste recycling centre on Cappagh Road in Finglas, north Dublin.
Colin Garahy, an inspector with the HSA, told a sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Wednesday that the DPP had directed prosecution in the case, and that summons had already been issued and served on relevant parties.
[ Parents’ grief over son’s death in workplace incident ‘compounded by inquiry delay’ ]
He said that the “first mention” of the case would be heard in the Four Courts complex next month.
Serving soldier who beat woman unconscious and boasted about it on social media gets suspended sentence
Here’s why Michael O’Leary is not thrilled about the prospect of industrial action by Aer Lingus pilots
With criminal proceedings instituted, Mr Garahy asked the coroner, Dr Cróna Gallagher, for an adjournment of the inquest until those proceedings had concluded. Dr Gallagher granted the application under section 25 (2) of the Coroners Act.
Pat Purcell, for the deceased’s family, said that his clients were happy that there had been progress in advancing the case.
[ Inside a Dublin recycling centre: ‘We get some strange material. Recently we had a firearm’ ]
The family, through their legal representatives, had previously criticised the slow pace of the HSA’s inquiry into Mr Bellew-Reilly’s death.
Mr Bellew-Reilly’s parents, Sabrina Bellew and Ollie Reilly, were present in court for the short hearing on Wednesday.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis