Criminal prosecution should be pursued into workplace death, DPP directs

Shane Bellew-Reilly: The 'first mention' of a case around the Louth man's workplace death will be heard in the Four Courts next month.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed that a criminal prosecution be pursued over the death of a 23-year-old Co Louth man in a workplace incident almost three years ago.

The DPP’s decision comes after a Health and Safety Authority (HSA) investigation into the death of Shane Bellew-Reilly, who died on August 18th, 2021, in an incident involving a forklift at the Panda waste recycling centre on Cappagh Road in Finglas, north Dublin.

Colin Garahy, an inspector with the HSA, told a sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Wednesday that the DPP had directed prosecution in the case, and that summons had already been issued and served on relevant parties.

He said that the “first mention” of the case would be heard in the Four Courts complex next month.

With criminal proceedings instituted, Mr Garahy asked the coroner, Dr Cróna Gallagher, for an adjournment of the inquest until those proceedings had concluded. Dr Gallagher granted the application under section 25 (2) of the Coroners Act.

Pat Purcell, for the deceased’s family, said that his clients were happy that there had been progress in advancing the case.

The family, through their legal representatives, had previously criticised the slow pace of the HSA’s inquiry into Mr Bellew-Reilly’s death.

Mr Bellew-Reilly’s parents, Sabrina Bellew and Ollie Reilly, were present in court for the short hearing on Wednesday.