Woman (50s) arrested after gardaí seize drugs worth €270,000 in Dublin

A woman in her 50s has been arrested after gardaí seized suspected illegal drugs worth €270,000 during a search operation in Coolock, Co Dublin.

The search of the property was carried out on Wednesday afternoon by the Coolock District Drugs Unit as part of Operation Tara.

Gardaí said a “substantial quantity” of MDMA valued at approximately €203,400 was seized along with cocaine (€24,010), cannabis herb (€21,800), cannabis jellies (€20,000) and cannabis (€4,200).

Weighing scales and drugs paraphernalia were also seized.

The drugs are currently subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

The woman in her 50s was arrested at the scene and was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a Garda station in Dublin.

She has since been charged in relation to the seizure and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in July.

A garda spokeswoman said investigations are ongoing.