Remains of woman (40s) may have lain undiscovered in Tipperary house for several days

Gardaí have said a postmortem on the remains of the deceased would determine the direction of their inquiries. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A woman whose remains were found at a remote property in north Tipperary appear to have lain undiscovered for several days before her death was discovered.

A Garda investigation is under way into the woman’s death, though there were no signs of a struggle or a break-in at the property in the Newport area. The body of the woman, who was in her 40s, was discovered on Tuesday evening and the property was sealed off as a potential crime scene.

While the deceased had a number of injuries, it was not clear if these were caused in a manner that resulted in her death or even that they were caused by another person. A number of dogs, owned by the dead woman, were also found at the house.

The Garda has confirmed an investigation is under way, saying a postmortem on the remains of the deceased would determine the direction of their inquiries.

Gardaí were keeping an open mind on the case, with sources saying only when the results of the postmortem became available would they know if the deceased met with foul play or died of natural causes.

“Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman at a residence in Newport, Co Tipperary,” the Garda said in a statement, adding the remains of the dead woman were discovered at the property on Tuesday evening.

“A postmortem is expected to take place later today at University Hospital Limerick; the results of the postmortem will determine the course of the investigation. The Coroner has been notified. Investigations are ongoing.”