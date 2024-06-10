Gardaí open murder inquiry following fatal stabbing of man in Finglas

A Garda forensic van outside the house in Scribblestown, Finglas, where Mark Carroll was stabbed on Sunday. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Gardaí have opened a murder inquiry following the fatal stabbing of a man in Finglas, Dublin, on Sunday.

The victim, who was named locally as Mark Carroll (34), was attacked in a house in the Scribblestown area in the early hours of the morning.

Gardaí believe the father of two was visiting the house and became involved in an argument that turned violent.

In an update on Monday evening, gardaí said they were continuing to investigate all the circumstances surrounding Mr Carroll’s death and that no arrests had been made.

A postmortem has been completed but gardaí said they would not release the results for operational reasons.

The murder investigation will be led by a senior officer, with an incident room established at Finglas Garda station. A witness appeal was renewed.

It is understood they have identified and are attempting to locate a suspect with a history of criminal behaviour, who was known to Mr Carroll.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a call just after 1am on Sunday, and on arrival found the victim outside the house with serious injuries. He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being transported by ambulance to Connolly Hospital and then to Beaumont Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.