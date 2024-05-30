CAB raids: Gardaí seize watches, vehicles, jet skis, and boats in nationwide search operation

The Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) carried out nationwide searches and recovered drugs and over €200,000 in cash. Illustration: Paul Scott

A number of properties across the country have been raided by the Garda Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) as part of an investigation into suspected criminality and money laundering linked to Limerick criminals.

A statement from the garda press office said that the investigation focused on a group involved in laundering the proceeds of organised criminality “through the second hand motor trade, real estate purchases, property developments and the purchase of high value goods”.

CAB seized €218,000 in cash, 27 vehicles, six Rolex watches, five jet-skis, two rigid inflatable boats and designer goods (Louis Vuitton bags),

Over 150 gardaí gathered at various locations at dawn, in an operation led by CAB, and supported by armed officers attached to the Garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU), the Armed Support Unit (ASU), as well as uniformed members and detectives attached to local garda divisions.

The large Garda contingent searched addresses in Limerick, Clare, Tipperary, Dublin, and Mayo in early morning raids.

Gardaí recovered drugs and over €200,000 in cash, and arrested one male on suspicion of possession of cocaine.

“Electronic devices and assorted documentation including financial documents were also seized.

“A quantity of suspected cocaine was also seized. One person was arrested in connection with this seizure of cocaine and they are currently being detained at a Limerick city Garda Station. The male was being held for questioning at a garda station in Limerick.”

Homes, businesses and professional offices were searched as part of the investigation.

A number of car sales businesses were also searched in the operation, and gardaí seized up to 20 high powered vehicles, the source added.

Gardaí also seized expensive watches and were targeting other assets they suspected were linked to the proceeds of crime.

A garda source said CAB were examining the assets of a number of individuals, which included high-powered road vehicles and sea vessels, including jet skies and boats.

