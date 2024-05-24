Man (30s) arrested in Dublin for allegedly hitting garda with car

The suspect was detained on Friday morning and is currently being held in a Dublin Garda station. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man who allegedly struck a garda with a car during an incident in Dublin earlier this week has been arrested.

Last Monday, gardaí were responding to a violent incident at an apartment complex in Castleknock, Dublin 15, after receiving reports about a man armed with a bladed weapon.

Several Garda units arrived at the complex just after 1am. There, they found a man in a car who was attempting to evade gardaí.

The man allegedly drove off and nearly hit a number of gardaí before colliding with a male garda, who was thrown to the ground.

The male garda suffered head injuries and was treated in hospital before being released. He remains off duty and his being assisted by the garda welfare services.

Investigating gardaí have since arrested a man aged in his 30s in connection with the incident. The suspect was detained on Friday morning and is currently being held in a Dublin Garda station.