Sixth man to be charged with Kerry graveyard murder

Five men have already been charged with the murder of Tom Dooley after an attack at a funeral

Gardaí have arrested and charged a sixth man in connection with the murder of a 43-year-old man while attending a funeral in Tralee in Co Kerry 18 months ago.

The 43-year-old suspect was arrested in the Wilton area of Cork City early this morning and will be brought before a special sitting of Listowel District Court today where he will be charged with the murder of Tom Dooley.

According to gardaí, the man is currently detained at a Garda station in Co Kerry under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows for suspects to be held for up to 24 hours, and will appear before Listowel District Court at 10:30am.

Five men have already been charged with the murder of Mr Dooley from Hazelwood Drive in Killarney, who suffered fatal injuries when he was attacked by a group of men while attending a funeral at Rath Cemetery, Rathass, Tralee, on October 5th 2022.

Mr Dooley, a father of seven, was with his wife, Siobhán and four of their young children when he was attacked in the cemetery as they attended the burial of their friend Bridget O’Brien, from St Michael’s Road in Killarney and Rathass in Tralee, who had died on October 2nd, 2022.

The late Mr Dooley was described as a loving husband to his wife, Siobhán and a loving father to the couple’s three sons and four daughters by Fr Joe Gallagher at his funeral mass at the Church of the Assumption in Tullamore, Co Offaly where he is buried with his wife’s family.