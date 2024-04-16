Woman dies after becoming trapped under car near Wexford town

The housing estate in Castlebridge, Co Wexford was sealed-off and gardaí erected a tent around the driveway where the woman was fatally injured. Photograph: PA Wire

A woman has been pronounced dead after being found trapped under a car in a housing estate in Co Wexford.

The discovery was made late on Tuesday morning in Mill Park, Castlebridge, a village less than 10 minutes from Wexford town. The alarm was raised by neighbours and emergency services attended the scene.

A section of the housing estate was sealed-off and gardaí erected a tent around the driveway. An ambulance was called to the scene but it was quickly established that the woman had been fatally injured.

A Garda source confirmed that the body of woman, aged in her 50s, had been discovered and that the force was treating the matter as a “tragic accident”. The source said there was nothing regarded as suspicious about the incident at this stage.

“Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a woman outside a residential premises in Mill Park housing estate,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement. “The incident is believed to have occurred between 11:30am and 12noon. The body of the woman remains at the scene.”

Investigators are understood to be operating on the assumption that the car rolled and trapped the woman beneath. A Garda forensic team was due to carry out an examination at the scene on Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have footage from the area is asked to contact Wexford Garda station.