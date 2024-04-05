Revenue seize cannabis and alcohol worth over €500,000 in Dublin and Rosslare

Herbal cannabis and alcohol worth over €539,000 has been seized in Dublin and Rosslare this week.

Revenue seized the drugs as a result of risk profiling and with the assistance of a detector dog on Thursday.

Revenue officers examined parcels at a premises in Dublin and seized 24 kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €480,000.

The drugs were discovered in two parcels originating from Spain and were destined for addresses in Dublin.

READ MORE

Separately, on Wednesday, Revenue officers seized 4,860 litres of wine with an estimated value of over €59,200 at Rosslare Europort.

The illegal red wine, branded Doppio Passo Primitivo Rosso 2022, was discovered during the search of an accompanied trailer which had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France and represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €31,700.

The driver of the load has been questioned.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.