Four treated for smoke inhalation following Omagh arson attack

Two adults and two children were in the house at the time.

Four people have been treated for smoke inhalation following an arson attack on a property in Co Tyrone.

Detectives said it is believed that flammable liquid was poured through the letterbox of the house in Omagh on Wednesday.

It is understood that two adults and two children were in the house at the time.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly before 3.45am, it was reported that a fire had been started at a property in the Winters Grove area.

READ MORE

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who had managed to extinguish the blaze, which is believed to have been started after flammable liquid was poured through the letterbox.

“The four occupants of the house were inside at the time of the incident, and were treated at the scene by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation.

“Extensive damage has been caused to the interior of the property as a result of the fire.”

The spokesperson said: “This was an extremely reckless incident, and we are grateful to our colleagues in the fire service for tackling this fire, which could have had very serious consequences for those affected.

“An investigation is under way, and I am appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist us, including CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch by calling 101, and quoting reference number 187 of 03/04/24.”

Alliance Party councillor Stephen Donnelly said it was a reckless attack.

He said: “This is a truly appalling incident and those responsible must be robustly condemned.

“There is no place in our community for such utterly reckless behaviour, and my thoughts are with the family who are now left to pick up the pieces.

“The residents of Winters Grove, and the broader Hospital Road area, have absolutely no interest in such senseless criminality.

“We can only be thankful nobody was seriously hurt, but given the scale of the damage done to the property, its clear that that could easily not have been the case.

“I would urge anyone with any information that may be useful to the PSNI in their investigations to get in touch with them, or report it anonymously via Crimestoppers.” – PA