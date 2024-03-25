Vehicle stripped of its engine, wheels and doors in ‘well-planned’ cross-Border theft

The Audi Q7 stolen in Strabane was driven over the Border to Co Donegal where it was stripped of its parts. Photograph: PSNI Press Office

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has launched an investigation after a car was stolen from a property in Co Tyrone, stripped of its parts and then dumped in a forest near Ballybofey, Co Donegal.

The white Audi Q7 was stolen from a house in the Bracken Gate area of Strabane in the early hours of Sunday morning, after the perpetrators entered the property and retrieved the keys to the vehicle.

The PSNI, working in collaboration with An Garda Síochána, tracked the vehicle to a “remote forest road” near Lough Hill Bog, close to Ballybofey.

The vehicle was found stripped of its engine, wheels, doors, bonnet and boot.

The PNSI’s Strand Road Criminal Investigation Division is appealing for witnesses to the theft sometime between 12:30am and 1am.

“This was a well-planned and organised theft, and we’re appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in Bracken Gate between the times mentioned to get in touch,” the force said in statement.

“We’re also appealing for sightings of the Audi Q7 or any dashcam footage from the Strabane/Lifford area around 1am yesterday morning.

“We also want to hear from anyone who is offered parts for sale, similar to those stripped from the Audi, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 413 of 24/03/24.”